Man Searching For Pictures Of Oklahoma Veterans On Vietnam Memor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Searching For Pictures Of Oklahoma Veterans On Vietnam Memorial Wall

Posted: Updated:
Lewis is working alongside Jackie Hatton in Oklahoma City to track down pictures of every Oklahoman on the wall - there are 991. Lewis is working alongside Jackie Hatton in Oklahoma City to track down pictures of every Oklahoman on the wall - there are 991.
For the past year, Marc Lewis has spent hours on the third floor of the Tulsa Central Library looking through old newspapers for pictures of Oklahoma Vietnam vets. For the past year, Marc Lewis has spent hours on the third floor of the Tulsa Central Library looking through old newspapers for pictures of Oklahoma Vietnam vets.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is collecting pictures of each Oklahoma veteran whose name is on the wall of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

It's part of a national effort to match a picture with each of the thousands of names.

For the past year, Marc Lewis has spent hours on the third floor of the Tulsa Central Library looking through old newspapers for pictures of Oklahoma Vietnam vets.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Lewis said.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall is engraved with more than 58,000 names. One is Walter Pointer of Sand Springs, who served in the Army. His mother mailed a letter, along with his picture, to Lewis.

"When I first started I thought, 'Well, we'll knock this out in about a month and a half,'" he said.

Lewis is working alongside Jackie Hatton in Oklahoma City to track down pictures of every Oklahoman on the wall - there are 991.

"We're down to nine," Lewis said.

They've searched obituaries, yearbooks and cemeteries.

When Lewis started volunteering the list had 76 names on it.

"It's just a matter of following leads," he said.

Each picture found is an accomplishment.

Volunteers are following leads nationwide, and, as of September, 24 states have found every picture. Texas is getting close to being finished with only eight pictures left to find.

The goal is to display a "Wall of Faces" in Washington, adding another layer of appreciation, Lewis said, to their service - something he's proud to be a part of.

"They're my age, or close to my age, so, there's a, not bond, but I think there's an obligation to bring this out," Lewis said.

Of the nine veterans left on the list, Lewis has been promised two pictures, but he won't take them off until he receives a copy of their picture.

If you have a picture of the remaining nine veterans listed above, email amy.slanchik@newson6.net.

You can also find renderings for the future project here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.