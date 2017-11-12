Cool Conditions Across Green Country

Seasonably cool conditions are on the way for our Sunday here in Green Country.

A few areas of drizzle or light showers remain possible this morning, mainly across southeast Oklahoma. This is ahead of a weak front moving through Green Country today. Clouds will continue to hang on this morning, but some areas of sun should break through by midday into the afternoon hours!

North winds will gradually increase behind that front, on the order of 10 to 15 miles per hour with some occasional higher gusts. Temperatures again won't move too much today, but despite that front we’ll actually be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with upper 50s to low 60s expected across eastern Oklahoma.

Clearing skies by the evening hours should bring us a chillier night as we head into the work week, with upper 30s to low 40s possible by early Monday morning. We’ll likely start Monday with some sunshine before clouds increase during the day, with highs again around 60 making for another seasonable afternoon.

Moisture will increase by late Monday, leading to areas of drizzle or light showers developing by Monday night into Tuesday morning. A surge of gusty south winds on Tuesday will help our temperatures moderate a bit further into the mid 60s.

Another weak front will move into Green Country on Wednesday and stall out, bringing an additional chance for scattered showers or perhaps an isolated storm. Overall rain amounts look very light for most locations.

We will see a brief surge of warmer air by the end of the week before another cold front sweeps through on Friday. This front will mainly just keep our temperatures close to normal heading into next weekend.

We’re keeping a close eye on the following week for Thanksgiving travel! Right now, it appears we’ll be fairly dry and seasonable here in Green Country as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, but we’ll continue to update as things change!



Remember to keep our News On 6 app handy for the latest 7-Day forecast and updates from our News On 6 weather team!