Cool Conditions Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cool Conditions Across Green Country

Posted: Updated:

Seasonably cool conditions are on the way for our Sunday here in Green Country.

A few areas of drizzle or light showers remain possible this morning, mainly across southeast Oklahoma. This is ahead of a weak front moving through Green Country today. Clouds will continue to hang on this morning, but some areas of sun should break through by midday into the afternoon hours!

North winds will gradually increase behind that front, on the order of 10 to 15 miles per hour with some occasional higher gusts. Temperatures again won't move too much today, but despite that front we’ll actually be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with upper 50s to low 60s expected across eastern Oklahoma.
Clearing skies by the evening hours should bring us a chillier night as we head into the work week, with upper 30s to low 40s possible by early Monday morning. We’ll likely start Monday with some sunshine before clouds increase during the day, with highs again around 60 making for another seasonable afternoon.
Moisture will increase by late Monday, leading to areas of drizzle or light showers developing by Monday night into Tuesday morning. A surge of gusty south winds on Tuesday will help our temperatures moderate a bit further into the mid 60s.
Another weak front will move into Green Country on Wednesday and stall out, bringing an additional chance for scattered showers or perhaps an isolated storm. Overall rain amounts look very light for most locations.

We will see a brief surge of warmer air by the end of the week before another cold front sweeps through on Friday. This front will mainly just keep our temperatures close to normal heading into next weekend.

We’re keeping a close eye on the following week for Thanksgiving travel! Right now, it appears we’ll be fairly dry and seasonable here in Green Country as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, but we’ll continue to update as things change!

Remember to keep our News On 6 app handy for the latest 7-Day forecast and updates from our News On 6 weather team!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.