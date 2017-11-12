Voting Takes Place Across State Tuesday

Oklahomans will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of issues.

Three seats in the legislature are up for grabs in special elections.

Voters in Green Country will decide who should fill Representative David Brumbaugh's vacant house seat after he passed away earlier this year.

Voters will also weigh in on replacements for Senators Dan Newberry and Kyle Loveless.

Newberry stepped aside to publish a book.

Loveless resigned over alleged ethics violations.

People in Sand Springs will vote on five bond issues that would fund projects from adding pavement overlays to roads to improving the city's parks economic development.

