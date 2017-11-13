Tulsa Teen Run Over In Practical Joke Gone Wrong

Police say a teen is recovering in the hospital after his co-worker ran over him in a Tulsa store parking lot early Monday. The incident happened just after midnight.

Officers said the victim was trying to play a practical joke on a co-worker at the Braums near 101st and Riverside.

An 18-year-old man hid underneath the co-worker's vehicle, and police say the driver didn't know he was hiding there. They say when the driver tried to leave the parking lot, he discovered the victim lodged underneath his vehicle.

Police say teenager suffered injuries to his head and lower body. EMSA took him to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.