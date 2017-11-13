Tulsa Voters To Decide 7 Propositions Tuesday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Photo of downtown Tulsa from November 10, 2017. Photo of downtown Tulsa from November 10, 2017.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Voters who live in the city of Tulsa will face seven propositions on their ballots on Tuesday.

The propositions range from changes in how the city handles nuisance abatement to whether certain city employees can participate in political activities while off duty.

Proposition 1: Clarifies the language in the city charter concerning the nuisance abatement process. The proposition would make it clear that the city can clean up a nuisance without notifying the owner, if there's a second violation within two years. 

Proposition 2:  This proposition would make it possible to notify city councilors by electronic means of special meetings.

Proposition 3:  If approved, this proposition would allow an emergency clause in city council resolutions.

Proposition 4:  This proposition would move the city's general election from November to August. The June primary would be eliminated and the November election would then be called a runoff. 

Proposition 5:  Expands the election district commission from three to five members who would all be appointed by the mayor. 

Proposition 6:  This proposition would allow public safety and civil service employees of the city to participate in city council meetings and meetings of other boards and commissions. It would also allow them to participate in political activities while off duty and not in uniform.

Proposition 7:  The last proposition would make it illegal for the city to spend money raised from the public safety tax passed in April 2016 on any other purpose. 

Sand Springs voters will be deciding the fate of five general obligations bonds.

In Bixby citizens will be voting on a OneGas franchise. City of Wagoner voters will cast ballots on two sales tax increases. Nowata County residents will decide whether the county will adopt a 1-cent sales tax to pay for paving roads.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Check NewsOn6.com for up-to-the-minute results after 7 p.m. that night. 

Read sample ballots for the Tulsa propositions below:

