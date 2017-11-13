BA Firefighters Give Third Grader A Memorable Ride To School

There are a few simple words that come to mind when Peyton Houk things about the firefighters in her hometown.

Third graders in almost every school in Broken Arrow city limits submitted art for the contest - only 21 won.

Broken Arrow firefighters picked up her and her little brother in a fire truck then drove them to school.

Broken Arrow firefighters are teaching some third graders about fire safety while giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

There are a few simple words that come to mind when Peyton Houk things about the firefighters in her hometown.

“Brave…Honest...Kind…Heroes…I really love them,” the third-grader said.

Houk’s love for them grew even more Monday when a few of the Broken Arrow firefighters picked up her and her little brother in a fire truck then drove them to school.

“I think it's gonna be really fun,” she said.

Houk rode up front in the captain's chair.

That, along with a firehouse tour, was her reward for winning a fire prevention poster contest.

Third graders in almost every school in Broken Arrow city limits submitted art for the contest - only 21 won.

While it is really cool for the kids to get a ride to school in a fire truck, the program is about much more. It's about teaching the children fire safety and they're listening.

“What this program does, it propels them to think about those things and implement them at home, and it gets the families involved with them,” Captain Michael Reiss with BA Fire said.

The theme was “every second counts - plan two ways out,”

Now Houk’s family has a plan, and she just may have a future as a firefighter.

“This, I really love this,” she said.