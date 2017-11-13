BA Firefighters Give Third Grader A Memorable Ride To School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

BA Firefighters Give Third Grader A Memorable Ride To School

Posted: Updated:
Broken Arrow firefighters picked up her and her little brother in a fire truck then drove them to school. Broken Arrow firefighters picked up her and her little brother in a fire truck then drove them to school.
Third graders in almost every school in Broken Arrow city limits submitted art for the contest - only 21 won. Third graders in almost every school in Broken Arrow city limits submitted art for the contest - only 21 won.
There are a few simple words that come to mind when Peyton Houk things about the firefighters in her hometown. There are a few simple words that come to mind when Peyton Houk things about the firefighters in her hometown.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow firefighters are teaching some third graders about fire safety while giving them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

There are a few simple words that come to mind when Peyton Houk things about the firefighters in her hometown.

“Brave…Honest...Kind…Heroes…I really love them,” the third-grader said.

Houk’s love for them grew even more Monday when a few of the Broken Arrow firefighters picked up her and her little brother in a fire truck then drove them to school.

“I think it's gonna be really fun,” she said.

Houk rode up front in the captain's chair.

That, along with a firehouse tour, was her reward for winning a fire prevention poster contest.

Third graders in almost every school in Broken Arrow city limits submitted art for the contest - only 21 won.

While it is really cool for the kids to get a ride to school in a fire truck, the program is about much more. It's about teaching the children fire safety and they're listening.

“What this program does, it propels them to think about those things and implement them at home, and it gets the families involved with them,” Captain Michael Reiss with BA Fire said.

The theme was “every second counts - plan two ways out,”

Now Houk’s family has a plan, and she just may have a future as a firefighter.

“This, I really love this,” she said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.