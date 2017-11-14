Stove Top Stuffing Sells Out Of 'Thanksgiving Dinner Pants'

Stove Top Stuffing is branching out in Thanksgiving-wear with a line of 'Thanksgiving Day Pants,' but they've already sold out of the stretchy pants.

The Stove Top pants are maroon, unisex, stretch-waist pants that expand to keep you comfortable after your big meal.

They were only available for a limited time for $19.98 at ThanksgivingDinnerPants.com.