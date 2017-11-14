Sales Tax Increases In Wagoner, Nowata County; Bixby Approve One - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sales Tax Increases In Wagoner, Nowata County; Bixby Approve One Gas Ordinance

Posted: Updated:
WAGONER, Oklahoma -

Wagoner voters went to the polls Tuesday and voted to approve a one-cent sales tax increase.

The City said it has not asked for a sales tax in 36 years and the money raised by Proposition 2 would help fund future projects.

Voters also approved Proposition 1, which would “modernized” its current three-cent tax code. According to the City’s Facebook page, the current tax code was adopted decades ago and said by modernizing it, it would allow the city to more efficiently and effectively to fund projects.

Nowata County voters also approved a sales tax increase of their own.

Proposition 1 increases the sales tax by one percent over five years. The money will be specifically for the construction, operation and maintenance - including the purchase of machinery and equipment to be used in the county road and bridge system.

The tax will be effective July 1, 2018, and would end June 30, 2023.

In Bixby, voters approved an ordinance that would grant One Gas, Inc. the right to install a distribution system within the public ways of the city for the transportation, distribution and sale of gas.

The ordinance would last for 25 years.

