Republicans, Democrats Each Claim A Seat In Oklahoma Legislature

Republican Ross Ford (left) and Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman. Republican Ross Ford (left) and Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma voters filled two two seats in the State House and State Senate.

Unofficial results show voters selected Republican Ross Ford over Democrat Chris VanLandingham to step into the House seat for District 76.

Prior to running for office, Ford served as a Tulsa police officer for 25 years. During his time with TPD, Ford earned a Medal of Valor, Purple Heart, Survivors Club Award and several others.

He is taking over for David Brumbaugh, who passed away in April 2017 at the age of 56 from severe coronary artery atherosclerosis.

Voters also selected Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman over Republican and former Jim Bridenstine deputy district director, Brian O'Hara, for the State Senate District 37 seat, according to unofficial results.

Ikley-Freeman is a wife and mother of three and lives in District 37. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in clinical mental health.

She will take over for State Senator Dan Newberry, who, in June, announced plans to resign from the seat on January 31, 2018.

Newberry was elected in 2008 and re-elected in both 2012 and 2016.

He said he will continue to be in senior management at TTCU The Credit Union and is publishing a book.

