Tulsa Robbery Victim Shot In The Knee

Authorities are looking for a man who shot another man in the knee during a robbery at a west Tulsa apartment complex late Tuesday.

Just before 9:20 p.m. police were called to the Bright Water apartments in the 2100 block of South Olympia.

Deputies found a 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Police learned the victim had been robbed prior to being shot.

EMSA took the victim to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

So far, police say no one has been arrested.