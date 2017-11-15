Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

Ingredients: 

  • 3 cups Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and sprouts halved
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • Salt and pepper
  • Drizzle of olive oil 

Directions:

  1. Toss all in ingredients together, roast on a sheet pan at 400* for 10-12 minutes 

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

  • 2 pieces of bacon, chopped
  • 3 cups roasted Brussels sprouts
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 4 TBS Balsamic vinegar 
  • 2 TBS Olive oil   

Directions:

  1. Warm a drizzle of oil in skillet and add bacon until it begins to crisp up.
  2. Toss in Brussels sprouts and flip a few times until sprouts begin to brown.
  3. Add raisins to pan for about 30 seconds and remove from heat. 
  4. Place the sprout salad and top with shredded Parmesan and a drizzle of balsamic/olive oil. 

