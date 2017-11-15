Tulsa Man Found Incompetent To Stand Trial For Bank Robbery

Robbery charges were dismissed against a Tulsa man who was found incompetent to stand trial. Jerrold Jones was arrested in August, 2015, after police said he walked into a downtown federal credit union demanding money.

Investigators also linked him to a Walgreens robbery and another bank robbery earlier that year.

8/13/2015 Related Story: Tulsa Police Catch Accused Bank Robber Hours After Crime

When Jones was arrested, his father said his son had mental problems, and they had no idea about any robberies.

Judge James Keeley initiated a civil commitment proceeding to be held in April, 2018.