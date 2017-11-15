Tulsa Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

Police need help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed a business at 4300 S. Garnett Rd. last Wednesday around 1:30 pm.

Police say he approached the teller, handed her a note implying a weapon, and demanded money.

The teller complied, then the suspect left on foot.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,500.