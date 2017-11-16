Small Tulsa Apartment Complex Evacuated By Fire

An apartment complex was evacuated at 6200 East Virgin after a fire broke out around 8:15 a.m. Tulsa firefighters say smoke was coming from the window of a unit when they got there Thursday morning.

The small apartment complex is located near Pine and North Sheridan. It's across the street from Tulsa MET Junior High and High School.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control and began ventilating the building. They also talked to residents on the scene.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.