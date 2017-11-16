Neighbor Calls 911 After Spotting Tulsa House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Neighbor Calls 911 After Spotting Tulsa House Fire

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the eaves of a home in the 2700 block of East Oklahoma Street when they got to the scene around 8:30 Thursday morning, November 16.

Firefighters were working another fire and rushed to this home to find smoke coming from the roof.

Captain Stan May said he believes the fire started in the back of the house. He said it spread to the attic and smoke started seeping out from under the metal roof.

Firefighters opened doors and windows as they got access into the home. They even peeled back part of the roof to let the attic air out.

Neighbor Shelby Marinn saw the smoke and called 911.

"My friend said, 'The house is on fire,' and I thought they were burning stuff in the backyard. I thought she was playing, then them electric wires right here started sparking," Marinn said.

The house is occupied, but the residents said they were running errands when the fire started. They said they have four dogs, and all made it out safely.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. The residents said firefighters told them an electrical problem probably sparked the fire.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.