Police: 3 Men Force Their Way In Tulsa Home, Tie Up Woman

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for three men who barged into a home in the 700 block of North Sandusky Avenue and held a woman at gunpoint while her child was home.

The victim’s husband told police the men groped his wife and threatened their sleeping 2-year-old son.

The victim’s sister-in-law, Yasmin Alvarado, said the men hit her and tied her up.

“They knocked on the door, and she opened it and they just started hitting her," Alvarado said. "Her son was in the bedroom, so she just ran to the bedroom to keep him safe and they just tied her up with a rope onto the crib."

The victim, Luz Balcorta, and her son were the only ones at the home when the men forced their way in and demanded money.

"They kicked her in her stomach. She's 30 weeks pregnant. They kicked her in her stomach and back. One of them had a hammer so they hit her in her forehead, but she wasn't sure if it was their fist or the actual hammer that they hit her with," Alvarado said.

Police said the men searched the house for money but didn't find any.

Officers said after the men left, Balcorta was able to free herself and call her husband, Edgar Villava, who called 911.

Sergeant Andrew Mackenzie said, "It's terrifying. I mean, someone shows up to your door at 10:00 in the morning, knocks on the door, and you answer the door, then they force their way in and tie you up. I'm certain that would be terrifying."

Tristen: "Do you feel safe in your community?
Alvarado: “No. Not after this. No. When they first broke in, no. Now after this? Definitely not."

Police said thieves broke into the home just last week and stole electronics.

If you know anything about the crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

