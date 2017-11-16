Pregnant Pryor Woman Attacked In Driveway Following Road Rage

A Pryor woman needs surgery after being attacked in her own driveway.

She said it happened because a woman got mad at her in traffic.

Samantha said she was still on the phone with her husband and police when she pulled up here in her driveway.

She said the woman jumped out of her car, pulled Samantha by her hair out of her car, threw her to the ground, and started kicking her.

“I immediately just tried to curl up because I am pregnant and I didn't want anything to happen to the baby. We had just told everyone the week before we were pregnant. I kept thinking as she was kicking me, I'm going to have to have a funeral the same week," she said.

Samantha is still shocked someone would do this; break her orbital bone over a perceived traffic slight.

"A lot of construction outside of town, going down to one lane so [a truck driver] pulled in front of me, I'm going to let a semi get in front of me. I had to hit my brakes and she was following so closely, she had to hit hers too," Samantha said.

She said she could tell the woman was angry and tried to get out of her way, then called both police and her husband, a deputy, who was home.

"He kept giving her commands to get on the ground, put her hands behind her back. She kept saying ‘I don't care that you're a cop’," Samantha said.

The report says she resisted when the officer showed up.

Andrea Feeling is charged with the assault on Samantha, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer.

The report says Feeling had her 15-year-old daughter, her daughter's friend, and her 7-year-old daughter in the car at the time.

Deputies said she admitted the reason for the attack was because Samantha had hit her breaks several times in traffic.

Feeling was contacted for a statement and she responded, saying the following.

Andrea Feeling:

“My side its all discrimination against native Americans. The way one of the cops treated me an my dark daughter was awful. My daughter had bruises from her shoulder down her arm from the cop an the lady. The lady pushed her against my car an grabbed her of course any parent will try to get away to go help their child. As for the cop he grabbed her phone an forced her on the car as well when he had no right to touch her The woman was trying to get me to hit her car starting outside of Pryor she wouldn't let me pass she keep on hitting her breaks an pulling right in front of me almost made me an my kids go off the road twice. We get into town an I happen to be turning at the same place she was turning an she turns her car sideways in the street making us go on the curb. She done this twice turning her car sideways making us almost go in the ditch the second time. She was trying to hit me first before I hit her I just stopped her from hitting me.”