Pawhuska Hopes New Hotels Will Spark Development

PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

People are traveling from all over the country to check out The Pioneer Woman Mercantile.

Next time they come, they may have a place to stay.

Currently, Pawhuska has about 100 beds, so usually people have to stay in neighboring towns like Ponca City or Skiatook.

But two new hotels are set to open in the next year.

One in the old Triangle building downtown and the other is the new Botique Hotel owned by the Drummonds.

The city hopes this will inspire more people to set up shop in Pawhuska.

“Its really opened up the doors for other people that see the potential and that gives them the confidence to come in and open their doors and invest in our town,” said City of Pawhuska Economic Development Director Joni Nash.

No opening date has been set yet.

