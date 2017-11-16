Green Country Gears Up For Christmas

Several Green Country communities are getting ready for the Christmas season.

Claremore is starting a new tradition.

A truck delivered a 50-foot spruce tree Thursday.

It will be the centerpiece of the new West Bend Winterland event at the Claremore expo center.

The lights went on in downtown Jenks Thursday.

Its the kickoff of the holiday shopping season for local businesses.

On the other side of the metro, Broken Arrow also flipped the switch on more than 50,000 lights in the Rose District.

The 4th annual "Lights on the Rose District" includes an outdoor ice rink.