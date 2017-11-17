Drug Trafficking Arrest At Adair Co. Safety Checkpoint

A police chase and officer-involved shooting ended with an attempted Tulsa carjacking and arrest Thursday afternoon.More >>
A police chase and officer-involved shooting ended with an attempted Tulsa carjacking and arrest Thursday afternoon.More >>
Adair County deputies arrested a Westville man on complaints of drug trafficking after setting up a safety checkpoint east of Four Killer Hill this week.More >>
Adair County deputies arrested a Westville man on complaints of drug trafficking after setting up a safety checkpoint east of Four Killer Hill this week.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on