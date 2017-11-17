Drug Trafficking Arrest At Adair Co. Safety Checkpoint - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Drug Trafficking Arrest At Adair Co. Safety Checkpoint

Adair County Sheriff Facebook photo of Thomas Wayne Canada Adair County Sheriff Facebook photo of Thomas Wayne Canada
STILWELL, Oklahoma -

Adair County deputies arrested a Westville man on complaints of drug trafficking after setting up a safety checkpoint east of Four Killer Hill this week.

The sheriff's office on their Facebook page say Thomas Wayne Canada, 35, was arrested Wednesday.

The post says deputies seized 64 grams of Meth as well as drug paraphernalia during the arrest. 

Canada is currently in the Adair County jail on a $50,000 bond.

