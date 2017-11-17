TPD Identifies Suspect Shot At By Officer After Chase, Attempted Carjacking

A police chase and officer-involved shooting ended with an attempted Tulsa carjacking and arrest Thursday afternoon.

The driver, 38-year-old Ashley Holquin, is in the Tulsa County jail.

Police say the chase started in east Tulsa after a Nissan pickup was reported stolen. TPD's helicopter located the truck near 19th and Lewis.

In their arrest report, police say Holquin backed into a driveway and then tried to run over an officer who had approach the truck. That is when police say that officer fired nine shots at the pickup. None of the shots hit Holquin, but several hit the truck.

"The truck takes off speeding towards the officer. The officer felt that it was a threat. It was an imminent threat the officer used deadly force, by utilizing her weapon," said TPD Officer Adam Ashley.

Police said Holquin then tried to carjack a vehicle with children inside and that is when officers finally took her into custody.

Jail records show Ashley Holquin was booked into jail on complaints including eluding, assault and battery on a police officer, attempted kidnapping and resisting arrest.