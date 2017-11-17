TIA Seeing Increase In Passenger Traffic

Tulsa International Airport saw 10,000 more passengers in October 2017 than it did during the same time last year, according to TIA's Twitter account.

The airport said passenger traffic was up about 8.3 percent in October.

TIA said that number of travelers hasn't been seen since October 2008.

The airport recently received a facelift but with a local twist. Travelers began seeing changes in the kinds of businesses and restaurants at TIA on May 1.

