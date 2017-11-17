3 Arrested In Tulsa County Burglary

Three people are in custody after the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said they were found inside a vacant residence by the woman who owns the home.

A sheriff's deputy said they were dispatched to the trailer home on November 16 around 5:45 p.m. when the homeowner called them and said people were inside the home.

The woman told the sheriff's office that she was in the process of moving out of the residence and had been moving things out for the last six months. Upon arrival on November 16, she saw damage to the front door frame and the security chain on the front door was latched, deputies said.

The homeowner told TCSO she heard voices in the trailer and when she called out into the residence, the lights inside the trailer were turned off.

When the deputy arrived, he found the door partially open and the door was damaged with pry marks on the handle.

When the deputy went inside, he found John Oliver Silkey II inside one of the bedrooms and placed him into custody.

The deputy then ordered the remaining people to come out of the bedroom and Lora Luellen Silkey and Nicholas Ryan Miller exited the room.

The deputy then found a rifle on the floor of the bedroom, partially under the bed. The rifle had been altered with the shoulder stock mostly removed and the majority of the barrel had been sawed off, the deputy said.

Lora Silkey and John Silkey were arrested on complaints of 2nd-degree burglary, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, malicious injury to property and possession of a sawed-off rifle.

Miller was arrested on complaints of 2nd-degree burglary, felony possession of a firearm while committing a felony, malicious injury to property, possession of a sawed-off rifle and felony possession of a firearm.