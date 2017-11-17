Owasso Police Look For Driver, Pickup In Hit-And-Run Wreck

Owasso Police released a photo of a pickup that may be connected to a hit-and-run wreck. Police say the wreck took place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, November 16 in the 7600 block of southbound U.S. Highway 169.

The driver at that time was described as a woman with blond hair thought to be in her 30s, police said in a statement.

Officers would like to speak to that driver. If you recognize the truck or have information in connection to its driver, call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS. You may remain anonymous.