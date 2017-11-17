Two In Hospital After Shooting In North Tulsa

Two people were shot Friday night in north Tulsa.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting near 51st Place North and Rockford, police said in a news release.

The victims were shot at another location and drove to a house in the 1500 block of East 51st Place North, where police were called, according to the release.

Two male victims were shot an unknown number of times, police said.

They were transported to a local hospital. Their condition was unknown as of Friday night.

Officers said the actual shooting took place near 51st and Peoria.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.