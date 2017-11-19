Suspect Arrested In Connection With Claremore Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Claremore Homicide

CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Police have arrested a man in connection with a Claremore man's death. 

Claremore Police arrested 53-year-old Michael Eugene Spears in connection with the murder of Mark McKinney.

Spears was arrested for first degree murder and conjoint robbery. 

Investigators learned that McKinney was a visitor to Spear’s home when an altercation ensued, resulting in McKinney being killed with a sword.

49-year-old Larry Gene McCoy Sr. came to the Spears home after McKinney was murdered.

Spears and McCoy took property from McKinney’s body after his death so both were arrested for robbery.

Police said 51-year-old Mark McKinney was found dead in a mobile home near 7th and Dorothy Sunday morning.

Police say a family member called them.

A few people from the scene were taken in for questioning.

Neighbors say they're concerned.

"It's a shame that something happened in the trailer park, that someone's life was lost," said Scott Tubbs, "it's very concerning because you want to keep your family safe."

Police say the investigation continues. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of McKinney’s death.

This is Claremore's 2nd homicide of the year.

