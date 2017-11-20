One Killed In Tulsa House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

One person is dead after a house fire near 31st and Peoria.

Firefighters responded to the scene before 6:00 Monday morning.

The house is on the east side of Peoria, just north of 31st Street.

Firefighters said the fire was actually in a secondary house on the property and that someone in the main house called to report the fire.

When they arrived they found one person dead inside the home.

Investigators are on the scene to determine what caused the fire.

Firefighters said one dog was also killed in the fire.

Tulsa Police are Peoria blocked in all directions between 29th and 31st.

