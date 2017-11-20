Bartlesville Man Critical After Head-On Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bartlesville Man Critical After Head-On Crash

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report. The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Bartlesville man was critically injured when he crashed head-on into a semi on Interstate 40 in Seminole County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Christopher Walsh was going westbound in an eastbound lane of the highway around 3:10 a.m. November 20.

Walsh came over the crest of a hill and hit a 2015 Freightliner head-on, a collision report states. Troopers said he was pinned in his vehicle for about 35 minutes then freed by the Strother Fire Department. 

The 25-year-old man was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition with head and other injuries, according to the collision report.

Charles Nantell, a 49-year-old Amarillo resident and the driver of the semi, wasn't hurt. 

Investigating troopers said Walsh's condition before the wreck is unknown. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.