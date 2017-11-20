Bartlesville Man Critical After Head-On Crash

The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.

A Bartlesville man was critically injured when he crashed head-on into a semi on Interstate 40 in Seminole County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Christopher Walsh was going westbound in an eastbound lane of the highway around 3:10 a.m. November 20.

Walsh came over the crest of a hill and hit a 2015 Freightliner head-on, a collision report states. Troopers said he was pinned in his vehicle for about 35 minutes then freed by the Strother Fire Department.

The 25-year-old man was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition with head and other injuries, according to the collision report.

Charles Nantell, a 49-year-old Amarillo resident and the driver of the semi, wasn't hurt.

Investigating troopers said Walsh's condition before the wreck is unknown. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.