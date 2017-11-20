With Liquor Laws Loosening, New Breweries Open Across Tulsa

With the liquor laws loosening up in Oklahoma, craft brewers are jumping on the chance to open new breweries around the Tulsa area.

After a lot of blood, sweat and beers, as they say, Cabin Boys Brewery’s grand opening is this weekend, and they are in good company.

At least ten breweries have opened or are set to open around Downtown Tulsa.

“We're kind of the old man on the block and it is weird when you think about it,” said Eric Marshall.

Marshall opened Marshall Brewing Company nine and a half years ago as the only game in town. Now, Cabin Boys Brewery at 7th and Utica has its grand opening Saturday.

“It was, 'Let’s get this day done and get it done right and get to the next day,” said Austin McIlroy.

The equipment is in place.

The taproom is a joint effort by family and friends who brought a vision to reality.

“It looks more beautiful and it is so special knowing everything has a story, so I'm really happy and really excited,” said Lisa Mcilroy.

Heirloom Rustic Ales opened its doors in the Kendall Whittier neighborhood Friday.

An old building in the Arts District will open as Welltown Brewing in the Spring.

“The craft and locals only movement where people want to consume what is close to them,” said Jeremy Diamond. “I think it is going to be a very neat phenomenon.”

But are we saturating the market before the market even tests itself out?

One message is it's not about competition but about collaboration.

“It's a very different landscape. We have a great opportunity to continue to build the culture in ways that we didn't before,” said Marshall. “It is a great time to be a beer drinker that’s for sure.”

Mcilroy said, “I think we are going to see some really great things happening in 2018 and some people really getting excited about Tulsa.”