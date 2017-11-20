DA Wants Michael Bever To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

DA Wants Michael Bever To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa County DA wants to have its own mental health evaluation of murder suspect Michael Bever.

Bever's attorneys plan to pursue the insanity defense and prosecutors say they deserve to have their own expert examine Bever.

Bever did not appear in court Monday.

He is one of the brothers charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the July 2015 deaths of their parents and three siblings in Broken Arrow.

His older brother, Robert, pleaded guilty in 2016 to the crimes and is serving five sentences of life without parole.

District attorney Steve Kunzweiler says the defense's mental health experts have had opportunities to evaluate Michael and even discuss the facts of the case with him.

Kunzweiler argues his experts should have the same opportunity.

The judge did not make ruling Monday. The hearing continues December first.

Michael is scheduled to go on trial next April. 

