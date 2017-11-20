1 Dead In Bixby Head-On Crash

Bixby Police say a crash at 111th Street South between Memorial and Sheridan was fatal. They say two cars hit head-on just before 6 p.m. November 20, and one driver is dead.

A driver was waiting to turn into a neighborhood when another vehicle swerved into their lane, News On 6 was told. The male driver who swerved was killed.

Police said it doesn't appear he was wearing a seatbelt. They said the driver and passenger in the other vehicle are OK.

Bixby police were still trying to locate next of kin and did not release the name of the man who was killed. Sergeant Andrew Long said the man appeared to be in his 30s.