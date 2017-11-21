Sheriff: Two Bodies Found Near Henryetta

Closeup image of the scene from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

Photo of the scene from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.

The OSBI says it doesn’t know the identities of two bodies found Tuesday in McIntosh County.

The bodies were found about seven miles east of Henryetta on Tiger Mountain Road near Interstate 40.

The area is heavily wooded and just off the interstate.

The county sheriff's office said someone found what appears to be the bodies of a man and woman.

It's still early in the investigation.

"Hopefully we’ll get an idea soon and take the next steps. Right now we have more questions than answers, but hopefully we’ll get that ID and get going soon," said John Jones, OSBI agent.