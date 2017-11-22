Broken Arrow Police Say Woman Knowingly Intended To Transfer HIV - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Police Say Woman Knowingly Intended To Transfer HIV

Posted: Updated:
Tiffany Roach mug shot from Tulsa County Jail. Tiffany Roach mug shot from Tulsa County Jail.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A woman was arrested on a complaint of knowingly intending to transfer HIV after a Broken Arrow raid on a massage parlor. An arrest report states authorities served a search warrant on a business in the 800 block of South 9th Street Monday afternoon, November 20.

Officers say they entered a room and found a naked man and a woman named Tiffany Roach trying to pull her pants on. The man told officers he was planning to pay for a sex act, the arresting officer said.

Police said Roach admitted to them she had had nine customers in the past month at the massage parlor and engaged in sex acts for money with six of those clients. The 40-year-old woman also told police she did not use condoms during that time, police said.

Roach was also booked on a complaint of engaging in prostitution within 1000 feet of a public schools.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.