Broken Arrow Police Say Woman Knowingly Intended To Transfer HIV

A woman was arrested on a complaint of knowingly intending to transfer HIV after a Broken Arrow raid on a massage parlor. An arrest report states authorities served a search warrant on a business in the 800 block of South 9th Street Monday afternoon, November 20.

Officers say they entered a room and found a naked man and a woman named Tiffany Roach trying to pull her pants on. The man told officers he was planning to pay for a sex act, the arresting officer said.

Police said Roach admitted to them she had had nine customers in the past month at the massage parlor and engaged in sex acts for money with six of those clients. The 40-year-old woman also told police she did not use condoms during that time, police said.

Roach was also booked on a complaint of engaging in prostitution within 1000 feet of a public schools.