Rollover Wreck Backs Up Traffic On Two Tulsa Highways

Photo of the top of the truck.

A semi rolled over on Interstate 44, causing a huge traffic backup.

The truck ended up on its side in the westbound lanes of I-44 near where it merges with I-244 in west Tulsa.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed the semi blocking three lanes of traffic. The wreck backed up traffic for miles on both I-44 and I-244.

Two lanes are open right now but one is remains closed.

So far no one has reported any injuries, but EMSA had an ambulance on scene.

At one point westbound traffic on I-44 was backed up about four miles, past the Arkansas River.

Emergency crews called in a large wrecker which first dragged the truck a short distance so that the OHP could re-open two lanes of traffic. It's not clear how long it will take to remove the truck from the scene.