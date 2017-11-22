Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Seeks People Of Interest

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in Tahlequah is asking for the public's help in identifying some people of interest in recent game camera thefts.

The CCSO says the people in the photos are suspected of stealing game cameras and other hunting items from the Peggs area. Peggs is about 15 miles northeast of Tahlequah.

The Sheriff's office is asking anyone who may recognize the people in the photos to contact them 918-456-2583.