Tulsa Fire Department Collecting For Marine's Toys For Tots - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Fire Department Collecting For Marine's Toys For Tots

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Folks planning to do some Black Friday shopping are encouraged to pick up a toy to take to the Tulsa Fire Department.

From now until December 15th you can drop off a new unopened toy at any of Tulsa Fire's 32 stations for the Marine's Toy's for Tots program.

Tulsa Fire Department Captain Stan May says firefighters have been involved with the program for more than 10 years.

"We've got a lot of veterans on the job, and it's something they wanted to get involved in.  Can't go wrong supporting a Marine," said Stan May.

Once the drive ends, all donations will be brought to one location for the Marine's to collect.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.