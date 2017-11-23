Tulsa Fire Department Collecting For Marine's Toys For Tots

Folks planning to do some Black Friday shopping are encouraged to pick up a toy to take to the Tulsa Fire Department.

From now until December 15th you can drop off a new unopened toy at any of Tulsa Fire's 32 stations for the Marine's Toy's for Tots program.

Tulsa Fire Department Captain Stan May says firefighters have been involved with the program for more than 10 years.

"We've got a lot of veterans on the job, and it's something they wanted to get involved in. Can't go wrong supporting a Marine," said Stan May.

Once the drive ends, all donations will be brought to one location for the Marine's to collect.