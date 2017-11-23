Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced In March 2016 Shooting Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced In March 2016 Shooting Death

Tulsa County jail photo of Jordan Miller Tulsa County jail photo of Jordan Miller
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man has agreed to a plea deal that will put him in prison for the next 17 years.

Jordan Miller, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, instead of murder in the shooting death of Jamarko Ward at The Spot nightclub in March 2016.

Miller also agreed to plead guilty to three additional charges including two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say Jordan Miller also shot two other people in the nightclub on Pine Street.

Police initially arrested Tulsa man, Damion Cooper following the March shooting, but he was released when the DA's office dismissed charges against him.

