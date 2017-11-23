Two Arrested For Attempting To Rob Tulsa School

Two people were arrested Thursday morning after police received reports of a robbery at a Tulsa school.

Officers responded to Phoenix Rising in the 3300 block of East Archer Street around 10:30 a.m. While headed to the scene, they were informed Tulsa Public Schools was watching the suspects on camera.

Police said a K9 unit was first on the scene, and, once containment on the school was complete, the K9 officer was deployed.

Police said the suspects quickly gave up and were taken into custody.

They said David Cole, 21, and Fernando Cuadra had a large bag of items from the school.

Police said the two broke out a window on the north side of the school.

Cole was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary and taken to the Tulsa County jail and Cuadra was taken to the Community Intervention Center.