Henryetta Police Officer's Home Destroyed By Fire

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Henryetta police officer lost his home to a fire Friday, and now he says they have no idea where to go from here.

There is still smoke rising from what's left of the home, and in some places, the fire is still burning. 

The police officer who lived here said they were just about to sit down for their Thanksgiving meal when his kids told him the garage was on fire.

"Now we have no idea where to start," said Henryetta Police Officer Theran Richards. 

Richards said his kids were playing in the back bedroom when they saw the flames. 

“It was pretty quick. Took off from that end of the house and it was half engulfed when the fire department got here," said Richards. 

Officer Richards said his family was collecting toys for children in need.

"We've had some losses and we did some fundraisers to raise money for kids in Shriners and stuff. We had a bunch of toys donated and we lost all that. Just a lot of hard work that we've done," he said. 

But after losing his mom in a house fire six years ago, he knows the most important thing is family. 

"Losing people in a house fire is a lot worse. It's material stuff. We can replace it. I got my kids out and that's the most important part," he said. 

The Fraternal Order of Police(FOP) out of Okmulgee now wants your help, to help officer Richards, his wife, and five kids get back on their feet. 

"I mean they lost everything. They lost their vehicles, their home, their garage from what I understand. So, they literally have nothing," said Okmulgee FOP President Tristan Walker. 

"I can't imagine with five children not having a place to lay your hard tonight," said Walker. 

Tristan Walker said monetary and clothing donations can be dropped off at the Okmulgee or Henryetta police departments. 

At this point, firefighters don't know what started the fire. 

Donations are greatly appreciated. 

Clothing sizes being sought are: 

  • Girls 5T 
  • Boys size 6
  • Boys size 8-10
  • Boys 12-14
  • Men's medium and large shirts and size 32 pants and 34x32 pants
  • Women's large shirts and size 8-10 pants

Make checks payable to FOP 96.

