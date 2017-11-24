Tulsa's Utica Square Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of 'Lights On' Ceremony

A number of Tulsans attended a Tulsa holiday tradition Thursday evening.

Utica Square held its 50th anniversary "Lights On" display.

The shopping area at 17th and South Utica has more than 700,000 lights on 175 trees.

Between now and the Christmas holiday, Utica Square will have food and desert trucks, a photo booth, and an angel tree if you'd like to help make Christmas extra special for a child less fortunate.