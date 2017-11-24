Preventing Black Friday Crime - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Preventing Black Friday Crime

TULSA, Oklahoma -

With thousands of Tulsa area shoppers looking for a Black Friday deal, that also will likely draw out potential thieves, trying to see what they can snag out of your vehicle while your inside the store or mall.

The Tulsa Police's online crime map tells a pretty consistent story, no matter where you are in this city, your day could be ruined by criminals.

I looked over crime stats from about the last month for Tulsa Hills, Utica Square, Cherry Street, Brookside, 71st and Memorial and near Promenade Mall and found either those shopping centers, or neighborhoods very close by, had at least four reported larcenies.

Some examples of larceny are shoplifting, pick-pocketing, stealing packages off of porches, or  stealing purses from carts.

So when you're shopping today, don't leave valuables in your car, whenever possible.  Whatever you can’t take with you into the store, police say at least keep them out of sight.  If you can, swing by home to drop off gifts instead of letting them build up in your car, because they say criminals are opportunists and you could be their next victim.

Both the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office tell me they will be keeping an extra close eye on popular shopping areas today.

The sheriff's office says they are spread thinner because they have to patrol the county as well, but they will be vigilant passing through shopping areas.  And their mobile security towers are set up again this year in the Woodland Hills Mall's parking lot.

Police tell me, they are increasing patrols near 71st and Memorial, 41st and Yale and other places. 

So remember, don't leave your wallet or purse in your car today.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
