OHP: Sleepy Driver Injured In Pittsburg County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a sleepy driver crashed her SUV into a tree just off Highway 69 in Pittsburg County early Friday.

Troopers said a 2017 Hyundai SUV, driven by 48-year-old Jennifer Schneider of Shawnee, Kansas was headed south when she ran off the road, striking a cable barrier. Her SUV then crossed back over the highway near Savanna, hitting a tree. The OHP says Schneider was pinned in the SUV for about 30 minutes before being rescued.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m.

The OHP says Schneider and a seven-old male passenger were both taken to a Tulsa hospital where they both are stable with internal injuries.