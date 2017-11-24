OHP: Sleepy Driver Injured In Pittsburg County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OHP: Sleepy Driver Injured In Pittsburg County Crash

Posted: Updated:
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a sleepy driver crashed her SUV into a tree just off Highway 69 in Pittsburg County early Friday.

Troopers said a 2017 Hyundai SUV, driven by 48-year-old Jennifer Schneider of Shawnee, Kansas was headed south when she ran off the road, striking a cable barrier.  Her SUV then crossed back over the highway near Savanna, hitting a tree.  The OHP says Schneider was pinned in the SUV for about 30 minutes before being rescued.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m.

The OHP says Schneider and a seven-old male passenger were both taken to a Tulsa hospital where they both are stable with internal injuries.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.