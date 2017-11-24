Tulsans Shop Local For Black Friday

It's Black Friday, kicking off the biggest weekend of the year for retailers.

Nearly seven in ten Americans are expected to shop over the next few days.

But one group that tracks shopping says the big shopping push has grown into more than just one day.

"We're seeing the graying of Black Friday. It was Black Friday, then it was Black Friday Weekend, there's even Black Friday week. Now, it's Black November," said Marshal Cohen, Retail Analyst.

They say most shoppers are looking to score deals Friday on big-ticket items like electronics, appliances and jewelry.

And jewelry was the big draw for some Tulsans who are shopping local this Black Friday.

Hundreds came out to Rustic Cuff's pop-up shop at Expo Square's Central Park Hall.

It's been just a constant stream of people walking through the doors at Expo Square to be a part of what Rustic Cuff is calling a "Black Friday party."

Shoppers walked in to loud music along with lines and pods of people getting a jump on their holiday shopping.

The doors opened at midnight but employees were setting up long before that.

This is the second year for the pop-up shop, which moved from the old Mardel store near 51st to Harvard to Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

Founder and CEO Jill Donovan said it's a dream come true to see her small business grow into competing with larger stores, especially on the biggest shopping day of the year.

"The first year, there was probably 10 of us that did it and now, four years later, there are about 100 of us making this all happen," Donovan said.

The sale continues until 3:00 right here at Expo Square.