Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing From Car Outside Owasso Store

Owasso Police are asking for help to identify a man alleged to have stolen merchandise from a car parked outside the Owasso Academy store.

They said the man then he got into a maroon Chevy extended cab truck.

Police said it happened around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

Police said the truck has body damage on both sides, is mission part of the front bumper and has non-matching wheels with the center caps removed.

If you recognize the man or the truck, you’re asked to call Owasso's Tip Line at 918-272-COPS (2677).