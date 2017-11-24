Wagoner County Man's Impersonating Officer Arrest Not His First - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Wagoner County Man's Impersonating Officer Arrest Not His First

Bryon Brown. Courtesy Wagoner County Sheriff's Office Bryon Brown. Courtesy Wagoner County Sheriff's Office
COWETA, Oklahoma -

Wagoner County deputies arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer — and it isn't the first time.

Bryon Brown, 44, was arrested when the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office received a tip that someone in an orange pickup truck had pulled somebody over in an area outside of Coweta.

If Brown's name sounds familiar, that may be because he was arrested for the exact same crime more than a decade ago.

Badges, patches and even a police officer license plate — those are some of the things Wagoner County deputies confiscated from Brown's home.

"He wants people out there to believe he's in law enforcement, and he's simply not. In fact, he's got former felony convictions," said Chris Elliott, Wagoner County sheriff.

Some of those convictions date back to 2004. News On 6 covered several stories when Brown was arrested and charged in Tulsa for four counts of impersonating a police officer.

"It's a huge, awesome responsibility. Any time we have anybody going out and impersonating us, it gives us great pause for concern," Elliott said.

Elliott said they caught wind of the situation in Wagoner County when a woman called and said her husband had been pulled over by an officer in plain clothes.

"He said an orange and black pickup truck pulled up behind him and activated some red and blue flashing lights," Elliott said. "They should be in uniform. They should have some insignia on there. State law says they have to have a badge, they have to have shoulder patches."

Elliott said if you're ever in a situation where you're questioning the legitimacy of an officer, go to a populated area before pulling over and ask to see their badge and commission card.

If the so-called officer can't show you that, Elliott says you should call 911.

Brown is charged with one count of impersonating a police officer, but Elliott said the ongoing investigation could uncover even more criminal activity.

