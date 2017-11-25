TPS Not Involved In Survey Asking If Lee Elementary Should Be Re - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPS Not Involved In Survey Asking If Lee Elementary Should Be Renamed

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools wants you to know they are not involved in a recent survey that has been circulating.

On the TPS Facebook page, the district says:

We want to make our community aware of a survey that appears to be from Tulsa Public Schools and asks participants about whether Lee Elementary should be renamed. This survey is not from Tulsa Public Schools. We are working to determine where the survey originated, but please be aware that this is not a district-sponsored survey.

We strive to create opportunities for our community members to be engaged in our journey to Destination Excellence. At this time, our Community Advisory Council is undertaking the critical work of:

  • Learning about the individuals for whom our school are named by reviewing biographical information and considering his or her contributions to our city, our state, and our country;
  • Building greater understanding of the social, historical, and cultural context in which schools were named; and
  • Engaging in facilitated discussion and work sessions to explore and unpack lessons learned.

The Community Advisory includes community members, faith leaders, educators, partner organizations, and local business leaders. The membership of the group is designed to be representative of our diverse communities, and they will ultimately present a report of their findings to the Tulsa Board of Education. We look forward to continuing to share updates on the work of the council over the coming months.

