Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Leads To Car Crash

They said the shooting led to a stolen vehicle, which crashed near 61st and Garnett.

Tulsa Police say a shootout at an apartment complex ended with a stolen vehicle and a crash.

Police responded to a shooting at the Boulder Ridge Apartments near 31st and 145th East Avenue on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

They said a man and a woman in a Chevy Malibu went to the apartments and that the man got out of the car and got into some kind of an altercation with another man already at the apartments.

Police said the altercation led to the shootout.

They said the woman still inside of the Malibu got out and got away from the shooting.

Police said the one person was shot five times.

A witness said she heard gun shots when she got to the apartments, got out of her car and got on the ground. Police said the person that was shot multiple times got in that woman's car and took off.

Police said the man in the stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup at 51st and 129th. They said he left the scene but the car quit at 61st and Garnett.

They said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the other man involved in the shooting was taken to a medical center at 29th and Garnett.