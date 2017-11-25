Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Leads To Car Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Leads To Car Crash

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at 31st and 145th. Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at 31st and 145th.
They said the shooting led to a stolen vehicle, which crashed near 61st and Garnett. They said the shooting led to a stolen vehicle, which crashed near 61st and Garnett.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say a shootout at an apartment complex ended with a stolen vehicle and a crash.

Police responded to a shooting at the Boulder Ridge Apartments near 31st and 145th East Avenue on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

They said a man and a woman in a Chevy Malibu went to the apartments and that the man got out of the car and got into some kind of an altercation with another man already at the apartments.

Police said the altercation led to the shootout.

They said the woman still inside of the Malibu got out and got away from the shooting.

Police said the one person was shot five times.

A witness said she heard gun shots when she got to the apartments, got out of her car and got on the ground. Police said the person that was shot multiple times got in that woman's car and took off.

Police said the man in the stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup at 51st and 129th. They said he left the scene but the car quit at 61st and Garnett.

They said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the other man involved in the shooting was taken to a medical center at 29th and Garnett.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.