Barry Switzer Adds Two Cents On Mayfield's Kansas Incident

News 9 Sports Producer Brett Coppenbarger caught up with Barry Switzer and asked him what he thought about the controversial actions of Baker Mayfield last week in Kansas.

Barry Switzer explained that a lot of times a player is thrown out of a game for reacting to a something that the referees didn’t see.

“People [who] haven’t been in team competition before don’t realize that when there’s an action, there’s always a reaction. You don’t have time to think, you don’t have time to meditate…” Switzer said.

Switzer sympathized with Mayfield, saying that it’s easy to get caught up in the moment.

He went on the blame to crotch grabbing on pop icons, saying “"I blame it on Madonna and Michael Jackson. They started all that grabbing the crotch years ago."

He also said people who think that Mayfield is an insult and should be kicked off the team are “idiots and thank God they’re not the coach of the Oklahoma Sooner’s, how about that?”