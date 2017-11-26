Keetonville Brush Fire Threatens Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Keetonville Brush Fire Threatens Home

Posted: Updated:
KEETONVILLE HILL, Oklahoma -

Firefighters were able to keep a wind-driven brush fire from spreading to a home in Keetonville Sunday afternoon. 

Firefighters believe that it all started with someone burning in the area.  And due to the windy weather, they say it wasn't long before the fire got out of control. 

"We have a fire that got out of control and it's burned up into the neighbor’s property," said Limestone Fire Chief Carl Smith.  

Bright orange flames and plumes of smoke rushed Smith and his crews to a Keetonville home Sunday afternoon.

"I believe someone in the area was burning and it just got out of hand," Smith said. 

The brush fire spread 20 acres up a hill, threatening a family's home. The windy weather made the flames difficult for firefighters to contain. 

"It burned uphill, it's gone through an 8-foot high chain linked fence. There's no gates in the fence, so it's been difficult getting across the fence,” Smith said. 

It took just over 3 hours for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.  Crews were able to keep the fire from doing major damage to the home. 

But with more windy weather on the way, Smith wants to warn others to take precaution.

"If they want to burn, call us first. Let us know they're burning. That gives us a heads up. If the wind's blowing please don't burn. Wait until a better date and a better time," he said. 

Smith said the fire caused minor damage to the back of the home. 

No injuries were reported.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.