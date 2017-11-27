Victim Tracks Down Stolen Tulsa Car With Cell Phone

Police say a victim tracked down their stolen car early Monday thanks to a cell phone left in the vehicle.

After a short chase, which ended in west Tulsa, police arrested the driver, 29-year-old Bradley Rigg and a passenger, 25-year-old Afton Cowdrey.

Police say just before 1 a.m., the victim told officers the car was located in the 7700 block of East Skelly Drive, but as police responded, the victim said it drove off, heading west on I-44.

Officers caught up with the car and after a brief chase, it ended with a crash in the 6300 block of South Elwood.

They say Rigg and Cowdrey got out and attempted to run off, but a K9 officer bit Afton Cowdrey on the shoulder leading to her arrest. Police say Bradley Rigg was also arrested.

Both Rigg and Cowley were treated at the hospital, then booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.